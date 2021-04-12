Sask. adds 300 new COVID-19 cases; identifies 214 more variant cases

Saskatchewan confirmed 300 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death on Monday.

The person who died was in their 60s and from the Regina zone.

The new cases are in the Far Northwest (four), Far Northeast (three), Northwest (17), North Central (nine), Northeast (one), Saskatoon (72), Central West (15), Central East (22), Regina (96), Southwest (10), South Central (17) and Southeast (22) zones. The location of 12 new cases is pending residence information.

Both the South Central and Southeast zones are seeing their highest active case counts since the pandemic began. Two weeks ago, there were 146 active cases in the Southeast and 103 in the South Central.

There are 198 people in hospital people are in hospital due to COVID-19, including 41 people in ICU. People receiving intensive care are in the North Central (three), Saskatoon (five), Central East (three), Regina (26), Southwest (one) and South Central (three) zones.

The seven-day average of new daily cases is 261. There are 2,549 active cases in the province.

VARIANTS OF CONCERN

The province identified 214 more variants of concern (VoC), bringing the total number of VoC identified through screening to 3,485.

There are 1,435 confirmed VoC in Saskatchewan, which have been identified through whole genome sequencing. Of the confirmed cases, 1,426 are the B.1.1.7 variant, first seen in the U.K. and nine are the B.1.3.5.1, which was identified in South Africa.

VACCINES

There were 8,856 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered on Sunday. The shots were given in the Far Northwest (six), Far Northeast (48), Northwest (274), North Central (332), Northeast (62), Saskatoon (1,752), Central West (343), Central East (896), Regina (2,881), Southwest (461), South Central (542) and South East (1,040) zones. The location is pending for 219 doses.

According to the province, a Pfizer shipment of 31,590 doses is expected on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Right now, the drive-thru clinic in Regina is only open to people between the ages of 50 and 54. Those 55 and older can make an appointment online or over the phone.

The province announced Monday that it will prioritize first responders using mobile vaccination units once the current priority populations have been vaccinated. The province said healthcare worker started vaccination Regina police officers at the drive-thru clinic on Saturday and Sunday.