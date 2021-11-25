Sask. adds 96 new COVID-19 cases

Saskatchewan reported 96 additional cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, alone with one more death and 96 recoveries.

The new cases are in the Far North East (two), North West (five), North Central (three), North East (three), Saskatoon (12), Central West (one), Central East (19), Regina (20), South West (six), South Central (five), and South East (19) zones. One new case has pending residence information.

The seven-day average of new cases is 95. There are 993 active cases in the province.

According to the provincial government, there are 142 COVID-19 patients in hospital, including 38 in ICU. Of the 142 patients, 98 – or 69 per cent – are not fully vaccinated.

There are six Saskatchewan residents still receiving care in Ontario ICUs.

Of the 96 new cases, 24 – 25 per cent – are in unvaccinated children under 12; 41 cases – 43 per cent – are in unvaccinated people age 12 and older; and 31 cases are in people with one or more doses.

An additional 1,834 COVID-19 vaccinations were reported on Thursday, including 455 first doses and 1,834 second.