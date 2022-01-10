Sask. adds over 3,000 COVID-19 cases over the past three days
A total of 3,110 COVID-19 cases have been added to Saskatchewan’s case total over the last three days, pushing the active case count to another all-time high of 7,750.
On Saturday the province reported 940 new cases, followed by 1,101 on Sunday and 1,069 on Monday.
The province did not provide case updates over the weekend due to scheduled maintenance on the website.
As of Monday the seven day average has risen to 871, up from 494 a week ago.
There have been 3,673 cases of the Omicron variant identified in the province, including 2,245 probable and 1,428 confirmed.
The Regina zone has 1,451 confirmed or probable cases of the Omicron variant, the most out of any region in Saskatchewan.
A total of 119 people are currently in hospital due to COVID-19, with 11 of them in ICU.
The Regina zone reported the majority of the new cases on Monday, with 343, followed by Saskatoon with 268.
Healthcare workers have administered another 2,089 doses of COVID-19 vaccines. A total of 868,635 people have now been fully vaccinated in Saskatchewan.
-
Powerful rainstorm may cause flooding in parts of Metro Vancouver, Vancouver IslandAn “aggressive” snow melt combined with heavy rain could cause flooding in parts of Metro Vancouver and Vancouver Island.
-
-
Sudbury schools prepare for virtual open housesAs students across the north continue to learn virtually, they will also have the opportunity to attend open houses online.
-
Police investigating armed robbery in KitchenerAn investigation is ongoing after an armed robbery at a Kitchener business on Saturday.
-
Police investigating after two vehicles stolen from Kitchener businessPolice are investigating an overnight break-in at a Kitchener business that resulted in two stolen vehicles.
-
Manitoba men’s curling championships postponedThe Manitoba men’s curling championships has been postponed due to provincial health restrictions.
-
Police standoff in Winnipeg’s north endWinnipeg police surrounded a home in a stand-off in Winnipeg’s North End Monday.
-
Atmospheric river ranking system still not implemented in B.C.Months after atmospheric rivers triggered a catastrophic series of landslides and floods, there seems to have been little progress in implementing a ranking system for the weather events despite a timeline set out by the public safety minister.
-
Burst pipe ruins donated computers at Forest Lawn charityA burst pipe has ruined dozens of computers that were donated to kids who otherwise couldn't afford them.