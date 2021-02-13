The Black community is hoping that the solidarity surrounding Black History Month continues past February in the prairies.

A program coordinator for the Black Canadian Africans Caribbean Professional Association (BCACPA) says people are wanting to celebrate the month while also educating themselves on Black culture.

Fiyin Obayan helps out with several Saskatoon groups celebrating Black culture. She says the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and many others has caught the eye of people in Saskatoon.

“As a resut of the events that happened this summer I definitely think that this has become something on a lot more people’s radar,” said Obayan. "We're hoping we can showcase the full spectrum of kind of our experience in a concise way."

BCACPA will be holding a virtual panel on Feb.18 featuring three black people who have made an impact on the black community:

Crystal Mayes - a member of the first Black settlement in Saskatchewan

Moses Idowu - a student of Agronomy at the University of Saskatchewan

Eranda White - Executive Coach and Entrepreneur

She also volunteers her time and fundraises to help implement social justice systems within disenfranchised communities.

BCACPA is hoping to spread the message of success stories within the Black community.

"It's not only a way to celebrate them but to inspire others in the community that if they don't want to go after certain goals or aspirations in certain sectors of industries they can do it themselves." Obayan said.

Those interested in attending the group's events throughout the month can head to Black History Month YXE's Eventbrite page.