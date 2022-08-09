Two children at centre of Sask. Amber Alert found safe in South Dakota, suspect arrested

The Meade County Sheriff’s Office in South Dakota said it has arrested the man wanted in connection with an Amber Alert in Saskatchewan.

Police confirmed to CTV News that 50-year-old Benjamin Martin Moore has been arrested.

Moore, as well as his common-law spouse, are currently in police custody in South Dakota.

The two children at the centre of the alert were recovered safely. All four were located at a campground near Sturgis, S.D.

The children are now in state custody and officials are making plans to return them to what they said is their rightful custodian.

RCMP confirmed the four people involved in the alert were located.

“There was most definitely a collective sigh of relief amongst all agencies involved in bringing these two young children to safety,” Chief Superintendent Tyler Bates of the Saskatchewan RCMP’s South District said in a Wednesday news release.

“Obviously, there is a long road ahead and a number of investigative avenues that need to be followed up on. We want to assure the public that this investigation remains a priority for the Saskatchewan RCMP.”

South Dakota’s Amber Alert was issued late on Tuesday night and lasted about 90 minutes before they were found.

The Amber Alert was issued for the two children at the request of Shaunavon RCMP at approximately 7:20 p.m. on August 8.

Speaking Tuesday, RCMP confirmed Moore has a history of sexual offences against children and vulnerable persons.

Moore was previously charged and convicted of sexually touching a young child under the age of 16 and possessing child pornography in June 2009, according to provincial court records.

Court records show he was sentenced to two years at the Saskatchewan Federal Penitentiary in Prince Albert for those convictions.

Shaunavon RCMP was asked to assist the Ministry of Social Services with an investigation into allegations surrounding Moore. Before police could question him, Moore, the two children and their mother had vacated their residence, RCMP said.

Authorities visited the home in Eastend on Aug. 5 but it had already been vacated.

The ministry then sought an apprehension order for the children, resulting in the Amber Alert.

RCMP said Moore failed to report a change of main or secondary residence to the registration centre, as required by the sex offender information registry act.

As a result, Moore was charged and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Following the alert, RCMP said an individual reported an incident involving Moore to police.

“We are encouraging anyone else who may have been a victim of Benjamin Moore to file a report with the police,” Chief Superintendent Tyler Bates of the Saskatchewan RCMP’s South District said Tuesday.

“We take these matters seriously and we want to ensure survivors are supported.”

RCMP clarified in a Wednesday news release that authorities had visited Moore’s residence to execute a search warrant on Aug. 5. The date was previously reported as Aug. 2 by the Saskatchewan RCMP.

With files from CTV News Regina's Allison Bamford