Premier Scott Moe announced Saskatchewan municipalities will receive more than $275 million in 2021-22 through the Municipal Revenue Sharing Program.

“This unconditional provincial funding for municipalities provides local leaders the flexibility and adaptability to invest in their community’s current key priorities,” Moe said in a press release.

The funding amount for this program is based on three quarters of one point of the provincial sales tax revenue collected from two years prior.

According to the government, more than $3.4 billion in provincial funding has been earmarked for municipalities through this program from 2007-08 to 2021-22. More details will be available when the provincial budget is released.

More to come...