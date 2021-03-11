The Saskatchewan government announced an additional $29 million in funding to support schools during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The province said this third round of contingency funding will help both school divisions and independent schools with sanitation, substitute teachers, personal protective equipment and will make sure proper supports are in place for the fall.

According to the government, the money is in addition to $37.5 million allocated in December and $51 million announced in September. The funding is from the COVID contingency fund for education, which is made up of provincial, federal and school division savings.

In a press release, the province said 53 applications for new funding – which are primarily for sanitation and substitute teachers – have been approved. These applications total $3.1 million.

To prepare for school in the fall, school divisions will get $20.7 million for:

Interventions for Grade 1 students who did not attend Kindergarten in 2020-21;

Interventions to support Grade 1 to 3 students who are behind in their reading levels;

Support staff to reach out and engage with students and families that did not attend or had low attendance in 2020-21;

Supporting student mental health; and

Sanitation and PPE.

School divisions and independent schools will get $4.9 million of the $29 million for past and future purchases of personal protective equipment.