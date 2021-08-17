Sask. approves third dose of COVID-19 vaccine for international travel
The Saskatchewan government has approved a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine for residents wanting to travel internationally.
The move comes as some countries – and cruise lines – said they will not consider travellers with mixed doses of COVID-19 vaccines to be fully vaccinated.
The province said residents who received a mix of AstraZeneca, Pfizer or Moderna can get a third dose to match the brand of their second shot – as long as their second shot was Pfizer or Moderna.
According to the government, people who received two doses of AstraZeneca are able to “complete a schedule to support international travel requirements” and get two more doses of a matching mRNA vaccine, like Pfizer or Moderna.
Proof of travel plans will not be required to get a third shot. Appointments are available at participating pharmacies or pop-up clinics.
Residents will be able to get the third dose 28 days after their second.
