Sask. artists taking advantage of cold weather with ice and snow sculptures

The cold weather in Saskatoon is expected to disappear, but some artists are taking advantage of it while it's here.

On Broadway Avenue near 12th Street E snow carver Theressa Wright has created a giant yeti.

"It's really nice to be able to be able to do it in my hometown, and it's really nice to be able to help a local community and getting people out and about and looking at life in Saskatchewan in the wintertime," said Wright.

The whole process takes Wright roughly six hours to complete. The giant yeti measures 4 x 4 x 8 feet and is located in front of the Booster Juice on Broadway Avenue.

"We wanted to get people out and about in the city, walking around and checking out all that Saskatoon has to offer," said Booster Juice assistant operations manager McKinley Hackl.

The project was done in partnership with the City of Saskatoon and Wintercity YXE. Hackl hopes it will attract customers to the store in a fun way.

Winterlude National Ice Carving Championship

On Saturday and Sunday, ice carvers across the country are getting to work in hopes of having their sculpture voted the top in Canada.

"Each of the carvers got to choose their own sculpture, and they are all involved with the Olympic spirit," said local logistic manager for the Winterlude National Ice Carving Championship, Kim Ali. "It's all about sharing that Olympic spirit across Canada."

In total, carvers are given 20 hours over the weekend to work on their creations. They are given 15 ice blocks that measure 2 x 4 x 1 feet. Representing Saskatchewan is Peter Fogarty and Jeffrey Book from Fire and Ice Creations.

"It's so exciting to be a part of this championship all across Canada," Ali said.

The final creation will be revealed Sunday at 4 p.m. Voting opens to the public on February 11 and runs until the 20th.