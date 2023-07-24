Sask. athletes take home 175 medals at North American Indigenous Games, more than any other team

Saskatchewan athletes who took part in the North American Indigenous Games (NAIG) in Halifax, N.S. took home 175 medals, which was the most for any team competing.

From July 15 to 22, athletes took part in several events, including 3D archery, canoeing, and swimming.

Among the wins for Saskatchewan, were 51 gold medals, 63 silver medals, and 61 bronze medals.

3D archery saw seven Saskatchewan medals, three golds, one silver, and three bronze.

Saskatchewan athletes nabbed 26 gold, 19 silver, and 17 bronze medals in athletics events, including 80 metre to 3,000 metre runs, high jump, long jump, triple jump, shot put, discus, javelin and relay.

In Badminton, two golds and three silver medals were won, with one bronze won in baseball.

One gold and two silvers were awarded in beach volleyball. Saskatchewan athletes took home five gold, 13 silver, and 14 bronze medals in the Canoe and Kayak events.

Two silver and one bronze medal were awarded in golf, with soccer taking home one silver and one bronze.

In rifle shooting, two gold, five silver, and three bronze medals were awarded, with one gold and two bronze in softball.

Swimming events, including 50 metre to 1,500 metre freestyle, freestyle relay, backstroke, breaststroke, and butterfly, saw seven gold, 14 silver, and 12 bronze medals taken home by Saskatchewan athletes/

One gold, one silver, and two bronze medals were awarded in volleyball, and three gold, three silver, and five bronze were awarded in wrestling.

Most of Saskatchewan’s medal wins took place on July 19 and 20, with 59 won each day.

British Colombia and Ontario had the next highest amount of medals won, with 161 and 127, respectively.

The closing ceremonies were cancelled due to the weather.