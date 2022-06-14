Sask. auction company pays bond to cover possible customer losses

Consumers who may have lost money from auctions from a Saskatchewan auction company can now file a claim to recover their lost money.

The Financial and Consumer Affairs Authority of Saskatchewan made the announcement that 5K Auction Services operator Troy Douglas paid it a bond. This money is a lump sum that can be drawn upon if there are further court judgements against the company.

According to the details of the case, a dispute arose between the daughter of a 5K Auction Services customer and the company. The daughter and mother’s names have been withheld.

Court documents show that the daughter claimed she had power of attorney for her mother in a Facebook message to 5K Auctions in August 2019. She requested agreements between her mother and the company be voided.

The company responded via Facebook saying the mother and the RCMP “clarified the mother’s rights and wishes to manage her own affairs and that the auction will continue as planned.”

The auction took place, which resulted in a complaint being made with the Consumer Protection Division. The daughter also filed a claim in provincial court. She was awarded a default judgement on Dec. 4, 2020.

Those wanting to file a claim need to have supporting documents to verify their financial loss by 5K Auction Services.

Claims must be filed by July 15, 2022.