Sask. author uses love of role playing games in first published novel

Saskatchewan author Victoria Koops has drawn on her love of tabletop role playing games for her debut novel “Who We Are In Real Life.”

In the book, the writer from Fort Qu’Appelle uses the board game Dungeons & Dragons as a way to explore topics usually experienced by teens and adults.

The idea came to Koops when she was driving down a Saskatchewan grid road.

“In a role playing game, you make a character and you play that character with your friends,” she explained. “As a teenager, that’s all that you’re doing, do you want to be this type of person, or that type.”

To celebrate the release of the new book, a launch party was hosted at the Vic Square Arcade on Sunday.

Those currently reading the book say you don’t need a background in playing games to understand the themes and messages Koop is trying to convey.

“[The book] would be something that would be really good with young adults, teens and families to read together and discuss these topics and how they impact them in real life,” said Shalyn McKenna.

It took Koops over seven years to complete the book and get it published.

Her friends and family have been along for the process and can see the book is a reflection of her life.

“She really explored her own experiences in high school and also the people she was around, and telling the stories I think she wished she could have read in high school,” said Koops sister, Moira.

Koops says there’s a strong writing community in the province with many stories to tell.

She hopes many are still on the way.

“We have a fantastic literary community in Saskatchewan and published authors, so why not you too?” she asked. “It can happen.”

“Who We Are In Real Life” is now available in book stores across Saskatchewan.