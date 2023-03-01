Sask. bans TikTok from government-owned devices

The Government of Saskatchewan is banning TikTok from all government-owned devices.

The decision followed a discussion with the federal government's head information officer and the provincial privacy commissioner, according to a news release from the Saskatchewan government.

The move comes after the federal government banned TikTok from its own government-issued mobile devices.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Canada’s decision to ban TikTok on government-issued mobile devices could be the start of a further crackdown on the streaming platform.

“We take very seriously the freedom of expression, the freedom of Canadians to engage how they want online," he told reporters on Monday. "But we also have very important principles around protection of data, protection of Canadians’ safety and security that we will always step up for."

The U.S. banned TikTok from government-issued devices late last year. The European Commission enacted a similar ban last week.

Saskatchewan’s decision applies to all ministries, Crown corporations and agencies and is being adopted by government staff.

In a statement to CTV News, the Saskatchewan NDP announced it deleted its TikTok accounts.

“Pending the results of the federal threat assessment, the Official Opposition has deleted its TikTok accounts and has released a directive to all members and staff to remove the app from any and all public devices,” the statement read.

In Canada, Alberta, Nova Scotia and the City of Calgary are among other governments that have ordered all staff to remove TikTok from government issued devices.

With files from CTV News’ Michael Woods.