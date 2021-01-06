The Government of Saskatchewan said it has begun administering second doses of COVID-19 vaccines in Regina, while both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines continue to be rolled out across the province.

Saskatchewan has received a total 8,775 doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, as of Jan. 6.

Those totals include 3,900 doses in Regina and 4,875 in Saskatoon.

Saskatchewan health officials will provide a live COVID-19 update at 2 p.m. Wednesday. This event will be streamed live on CTVNewsRegina.ca and CTVNewsSaskatoon.ca.

People in Regina started receiving their second dose of the vaccine on Wednesday.

The province said it has been federally required to hold the second dose of the initial Pfizer doses, until now. It said for all future Pfizer doses, public health will administer the entire allotment, with second doses not being held.

In Regina, 2,069 doses of the vaccine have been administered, which the province said accounts for 109 per cent of its expected first doses.

Minister of Health Paul Merriman said the province were able to vaccinate more people than expected, which led to more-than 100 per cent of projected first doses being administered.

Health officials in Saskatoon have administered 98 per cent of first doses, with 2,407 people vaccinated to date.

Second doses are scheduled to begin in Saskatoon on Jan. 11.

CONTINUED PFIZER ROLLOUT

The province said Prince Albert received 3,900 doses of the Pfizer vaccine on Wednesday. Vaccinations in the area are expected to begin shortly after delivery.

The first priority groups in Prince Albert include health care workers and long-term care staff and residents.

The Government of Saskatchewan said 6,825 doses of the Pfizer vaccine will be delivered each week, between January 11 and 25. This includes deliveries to Saskatoon and area on Jan. 11, Regina and area on Jan. 18 and North Battleford and area on Jan. 25.

An ultra low temperature freezer from the University of Regina is being moved to North Battleford to hold doses for priority populations in the north east zone.

MODERNA UPDATE

The province received 4,900 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine on Dec. 28, which have been allocated to northern Saskatchewan.

The far north central zone will receive 710 doses, the far north west zone will receive 1,370 doses, the far north east zone will receive 1,450 doses and the north east zone will receive 1,370 doses.

First priority of the Moderna vaccine will go to eligible priority health care workers, long term care residents and staff; and residents over the age of 80.

The province said the whole allotment of the Moderna vaccine will be used for first doses.

An additional 5,300 doses are expected to be delivered to the province during the week off Jan. 11. Locations where those additional doses will be delivered are being determined.