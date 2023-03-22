Sask. boosts film grant by $2M

The Government of Saskatchewan is increasing the available grant for film and television production by 20 per cent in this year’s budget.

"These are investments that help drive sustainable economic growth in Saskatchewan and offer valuable experiences for residents and visitors," Parks, Culture and Sports Minister Laura Ross said in a government news release.

"Attracting television and film projects creates jobs, boosts economic activity, and showcases our beautiful province to people across Canada and around the world.”

The government said the Creative Saskatchewan Feature Film and Television Production Grant will grow to $12 million.

It’s something the CEO of Creative Saskatchewan said they were pleased with.

“Productions are a multi-faceted endeavour, built around labour with the potential to create many new jobs, and have far-reaching impacts on local hospitality, travel, and tourism sectors,” Erin Dean said in a Creative Saskatchewan news release.

“This is estimated to result in a total of $55.8 million in positive economic outputs, and over 250 new jobs.”

Wavelength Entertainment producer Chris Tirffo said the investment sent the right message to those in the industry.

“This increased investment into Saskatchewan people and productions puts our money where our mouth is. It sends a strong message that we’re open for business, and we’re ready to work.”

Last year’s budget saw the grant increase to $10 million from $2 million, plus an additional $7.5 million announced in October, bringing the total available for creative projects in the province to $17.5 million.

According to Creative Saskatchewan, 18 productions have started filming since the program opened.

Creative Saskatchewan’s website says over $2.6 million has been invested into film and TV projects in the province.

The grant replaces the film tax credit, which was cut in 2012.