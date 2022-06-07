Sask.-born Graham DeLaet retires from PGA Tour: TSN
CTVNewsRegina.ca Digital Content Producer
Drew Postey
Weyburn, Sask. born Graham DeLaet has announced his retirement from the PGA Tour, according to TSN senior reporter Bob Weeks.
Lingering back issues kept DeLaet away from competition in recent years, but he still managed to earn more than $11 million in 186 PGA events, finishing in the top 10 33 times.
The 40-year-old also rose as high as 26th on the Official Golf World Ranking and was named to the 2013 Presidents Cup.
DeLaet also competed at the 2016 Olympics in Rio where he finished 20th.
