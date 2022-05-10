Sask.-born Patrick Marleau announces retirement from NHL after record-setting career

Saskatchewan-born NHL veteran Patrick Marleau has announced his retirement after a record setting 1,779 games in the league.

Marleau, 42, announced his decision in an editorial posted to The Players’ Tribune on Tuesday titled Thank You, Hockey.

Born in Aneroid, Sask., Marleau played 23 seasons in the NHL – the majority spent with the San Jose Sharks. He holds the all-time record for most games played, after surpassing Gordie Howe in 2021.

Marleau represented Canada at the international level multiple times, winning two Olympic gold medals and two World Championship gold medals.

He was drafted by the Sharks with the second pick in the 1997 NHL draft and went on to serve as the team’s captain and assistant captain for 14 seasons.

The forward amassed 566 goals, 631 assists, 1,197 points, throughout his career with the Sharks, Pittsburgh Penguins and Toronto Maple Leafs.

After 1,779 games, Patrick Marleau has announced his retirement from the NHL.



Congrats on a historic career! �� pic.twitter.com/PYvT5RLVod

He also holds the San Jose Sharks franchise record for career goals and points.

Before his NHL career, Marleau climbed the AAA ranks with the Swift Current Legionnaires U18 team and spent two seasons in the Western Hockey League (WHL) with the Seattle Thunderbirds.