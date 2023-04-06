Eight-year-old Sask. boy fatally struck by school bus
A child is dead after an incident involving a school bus on Red Earth Cree Nation, according to police.
The incident occurred Wednesday around 12:25 p.m., an RCMP news release said.
The initial police investigation found the school bus had stopped to let the 8-year-old boy off, RCMP said.
“The child exited the bus and began travelling on foot in the same direction as the bus. The child was then struck by the bus,” RCMP said.
Police and EMS provided first aid to the child. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The boy’s family has been notified and victims' services have been made available, police said.
No one else was injured in the incident, police said the bus driver remained at the scene and has not been charged at this time.
Police are continuing to investigate.
Red Earth is located 360 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon.
The community was hard hit nearly a year ago when Frank Young, 5, went missing.
The boy's body was found in a river which runs through the community following an 81-day search.
