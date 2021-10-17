Sask. breaks daily record with 84 COVID-19 ICU patients
Saskatchewan set a new daily record for COVID-19 ICU patients on Sunday with 84 people currently receiving intensive care, after breaking its existing record on Saturday with 81.
There are 333 people in hospital related to COVID-19, including the 84 in ICU. The province said 251, or 75.4 per cent, of the hospitalized individuals are not fully vaccinated.
The province reported five more residents have died after testing positive for COVID-19, in addition to 320 new cases.
Active cases in the province sit at 3,967, following 645 recoveries reported Sunday.
The seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases is 340 or 28.2 new cases per 100,000 people.
One in five, or 20.7 per cent of new cases eligible for vaccination were fully vaccinated.
The new cases are located in the Far North West (five), Far North East (five), North West (43), North Central (20), North East (seven), Saskatoon (69), Central West (nine), Central East (38), Regina (64), South West (five), South Central (10) and South East (29) zones and 16 new cases have pending residence details.
Saskatchewan health care workers administered 3,798 more doses of COVID-19 vaccines, with 2,396 more people becoming fully vaccinated.
-
Southeast Edmonton home scene of fire Monday morningFirefighters were called to the southeast community of Hillview early Monday morning.
-
Temperatures dip back to seasonal in Windsor-EssexAfter an unseasonably warm October so far, temperatures are back to more normal averages in Windsor-Essex.
-
Police arrest second man who escaped from jail in Dartmouth last monthPolice in Halifax have arrested the second of two men who escaped from a jail in Dartmouth last month.
-
From playing hockey to practising medicine: Hayley Wickenheiser shares lessons she's learnedHayley Wickenheiser is a six-time Olympian and award-winning women's hockey player, and now her accomplishments include graduating from medical school and achieving an M.D. during a global pandemic.
-
Trudeau to visit Tk'emlups te Secwepemc Nation in Kamloops, B.C.Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is scheduled to visit Kamloops, B.C., today, where the Tk'emlups te Secwepemc Nation announced it had found what are believed to be some 200 unmarked graves at the site of a former residential school last spring.
-
Calgary, Edmonton to elect new mayors during municipal votes across AlbertaAlberta's two major cities are to bring in new mayors during municipal elections today after being led by Naheed Nenshi in Calgary and Don Iveson in Edmonton for multiple terms.
-
Colin Powell, first Black U.S. secretary of state, dies after complications from COVID-19Colin Powell, the first Black U.S. secretary of state whose leadership in several Republican administrations helped shape American foreign policy in the last years of the 20th century and the early years of the 21st, has died from complications from COVID-19, his family said on Facebook.
-
Dartmouth, N.S. school to close due to COVID-19 outbreakA school in Dartmouth, N.S. will be closed this week due to COVID-19.
-
40th Annual World Religions Conference held in CambridgeEight different faith groups gathered Sunday at the Baitul Kareem Mosque in Cambridge for the 40th Annual World Religions Conference.