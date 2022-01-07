Sask. breaks records for 2nd consecutive day with 1,170 new COVID-19 cases, 6,254 active cases

Saskatchewan reported record-breaking active and new COVID-19 case counts for the second day in a row on Friday with 1,170 new cases and 6,254 active cases.

The province reported record-breaking numbers on Thursday with 913 new cases and 5,235 active cases.

There were 276 new cases of the Omicron variant reported – for a total of 629 confirmed cases in the province to date. There are an additional 2,245 probable cases of Omicron that were identified by screening.

One hundred and five Saskatchewan residents are receiving treatment for COVID-19 in hospital, including 11 people in intensive care. Fifty-one per cent of those in hospital are not fully vaccinated.

The seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases is 659, or 54.7 new cases per 100,000 people.

One-hundred and sixty-four new recoveries were reported.

New cases were reported in the Far North West (15), Far North Central (two), Far North East (eight), North West (39), North Central (41), North East (14), Saskatoon (259), Central West (19), Central East (106), Regina (314), South West (48), South Central (49) and South East (131) zones and 125 new cases have pending residence details.Nine Saskatchewan residents who tested positive out-of-province were added to the final count.

There were 2,508 more doses of the COVID-19 vaccines administered.