Sask. brewer wins 2021 Beer of the Year award at national competition

A Saskatchewan brewer won top honours at the 2021 Canadian Brewing Awards held in Quebec.

On Sept. 18, Saskatchewan craft brewers walked away from the national competition with gold and silver medals, while Regina’s Rebellion Brewing took home the 2021 Beer of the Year with its Cherry Lambic.

21st Street Brewery from Saskatoon and Rafter R Brewing from Maple Creek took home silver medals while Rebellion won two gold medals in the competition that covers 56 categories featuring hundreds of breweries and thousands of beers across Canada.

“We’re a young industry, but this shows Saskatchewan-brewers are really coming into their own, turning heads and making a name for our province at a national level,” said Mark Heise, president of the Saskatchewan Craft Brewers’ Association and president of Rebellion Brewing.