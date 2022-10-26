Sask. brewing company to supply official beers at Calgary Flames games

The province of Saskatchewan may be divided when it comes to the NHL’s Battle of Alberta, but Great Western Brewing Company is pledging it’s allegiance to the Calgary Flames.

The Brewing Company's Original 16 Pale Ale and Great Western Light will become the Official Beers of the Calgary Flames.

“This is not only a partnership with the Calgary Flames, but a partnership with Flames fans and Calgarians alike. We are incredibly excited to get our Original 16 Pale Ale and Great Western Light into their hands,” President and CEO of Great Western Brewing Company, Michael Brennan, said in a press release.

The company's Original 16 Pale Ale and Great Western Light will both be served at all of the Saddledome's 195 draft taps.

University of Saskatchewan Edwards School of Business Dean, Keith Willoughby says the move is significant for Great Western – providing the beer with massive exposure.

“A really valuable opportunity for Great Western to have that foothold in the Calgary market with their connection with the Calgary Flames,” said Willoughby.

“It'll give it some enhanced exposure to thousands and thousands of fans.”

Willoughby points out the amount of games in an NHL season plays into Great Western’s favour. NHL teams play a 42 game home schedule plus playoffs compared to the CFL at nine home games.

“A lot of games in a season, so you got a lot of revenue points at which you can obtain concessions and drive value for the team owners,” said Willoughby.

“If you looked at the sports marketing industry, concession sales drive a lot of revenue and profit for team owners, especially in the National Hockey League.”

The taps at the Saddledome were previously reserved for Budweiser and Bud Light which are no longer being served there.

The partnership between Great Western and the Calgary Flames runs for five years.