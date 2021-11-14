Sask. bull rider crowned 2021 PBR Canada Champion
A Saskatchewan bull rider has solidified his name in Professional Bull Riders (PBR) history, becoming the third multi-time national champion.
On Saturday, Meadow Lake’s Cody Coverchuk won the 2021 PBR Canada Championship, joining three-time PBR Canada champion Aaron Roy from Yellow Grass, Sask., and two-time champion Zane Lambert, as the only multi-time PBR Canada champions, according to a PBR Canada news release.
Coming into the season-finale in Edmonton, Coverchuck sat at number two in the national standings, 55.66 points behind Kindersley’s Dakota Buttar, the 2020 PBR Canada Champion, PBR Canada said.
The title was there for Coverchuck’s taking after Buttar was sidelined with a groin injury, according to the news release.
Coverchuck recorded 89.5 points clinching the 2021 PBR Canada Championship, PBR Canada said. Coverchuk captured the PBR Canada title in 2018.
Your 2021 PBR Canada Champion, Cody Coverchuk! �� pic.twitter.com/S4wxSBccYT— PBR Canada (@PBRCanada) November 14, 2021
-
Group of wild boars roaming the Pickering area could be cause for concern, officials sayPickering resident Mary Delaney says her husband came face-to-face with the boars in what she called an ‘E.T. meets Elliot in the cornfield’ moment in the couple's backyard.
-
Oilers visit the Blues after Draisaitl's 2-goal gameEdmonton visits the St. Louis Blues after Leon Draisaitl scored two goals in the Oilers' 3-2 loss to the Sabres.
-
Cody Coverchuk crowned Canadian professional bull riding champ at finals in EdmontonDespite a lackluster start, Cody Coverchuk took the national title for professional bull riding in Canada Saturday evening.
-
-
New Brunswick reports a COVID-19-related death, 65 new cases on SundayNew Brunswick is reporting one death and 65 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday.
-
Residents reminded to 'pocket your keys' to prevent vehicle theftThe South Bruce OPP is reminding residents to “pocket your keys” to help prevent vehicles from being stolen.
-
Gift of Lights holiday display returns to BingemansA family-friendly light display has returned to Kitchener.
-
University of Saskatchewan Huskies seek 20th Hardy Cup after dominant Canada West semifinal winThe University of Saskatchewan Huskies football team beat the UBC Thunderbirds in the Canada West semifinal 39-17, punching its ticket to the Hardy Cup against the University of Manitoba Bisons.
-
Man taken to hospital after shooting in southeast CalgaryInvestigators are working to learn more about a shooting in southeast Calgary that sent a man to hospital.