Sask. bull rider inching closer to consecutive PBR Canada titles

A flawless performance by Saskatchewan professional bull rider Dakota Buttar in Calgary this weekend, strengthened the defending champions’ hopes for back-to-back PBR Canada titles.

On Saturday night inside the Nutrien Western Event Centre in Calgary, the Kindersley-product scored 84 points on his first ride, and a championship-best 89.5 points on his second ride, according to a news release.

The evening ended with Buttar extending his 2021 PBR Canada Championship standing by 96.16 points ahead of Ponoka, Alta., product Zane Lambert, PBR Canada said.

If Buttar is named 2021 PBR Canada Champion, he would become the first rider to win the title in consecutive seasons. Buttar would also join three-time champion Aaron Roy from Yellow Grass, Sask., and Lambert, as the third multi-title holder in PBR Canada history, according to the release.

The 2021 PBR Canada Cup series heads to Saskatoon next weekend for the PBR Saskatoon Classic Oct. 29-30.