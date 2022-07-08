Sask. business fined after oil barrel explosion that injured worker

A Humboldt business has been fined after an employee was seriously injured.

Brockman Enterprises Ltd. entered its plea in Humboldt Provincial Court on June 27.

A worker was seriously injured when an oil barrel exploded in May 2020.

The company pleaded guilty to failure to comply with the duties of an employer at a place of employment. In particular failing to have arrangements for the use, handling, storage, and transport of articles and substances in a way that protects the health and safety of workers.

They were fined $57,142.86 and a surcharge of $22,857.14.

The incident took place at a worksite in Humbolt.