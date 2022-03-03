Sask. businesses with Ukrainian connections helping relief efforts

Saskatchewan businesses with Ukrainian roots are doing what they can to help relief efforts in Ukraine amidst Russia’s invasion.

Euro Deli Kiev, a Regina store specializing in Ukrainian and Polish goods, opened on Feb. 19 and quickly switched focuses.

Daniyil Lytvynenko, the store’s owner, is originally from Ukraine and still has family there. He said he wants to do what he can to help them.

“It’s scary to know they are your family and they are incapable of protecting themselves because we are fighting one of the biggest countries in the world,” Lytvynenko said.

The business has teamed up with other Ukrainian store owners, like Beauty Code Studio and the Ukrainian Co-op, to collect items that will be shipped to Poland.

The stores are collecting everything from first aid kits, to non-perishable food and clothes.

“Preferably winter clothes because it’s still cold outside and most of our families are fighting outdoors,” Lytvynenko added.

The businesses are working with the Ukrainian Canadian Congress (UCC) branch in Regina to send packages overseas.

“In Poland, volunteers in their own personal vehicles will distribute (the donations) across the country to help the ones in need,” Lytvynenko said.

CTV has reported more than 800,000 people have fled from Ukraine to Poland so far during the week long conflict.

Another local business is donating funds to relief efforts.

Last Mountain Distillery in Lumsden is donating 10 per cent of this month’s profits from sales of one of their vodkas to the Canadian Red Cross’ Ukraine Humanitarian Crisis Appeal.

Meredith Schmidt, co-owner of Last Mountain Distillery, said her husband’s family has Ukrainian roots, which makes the current situation in Ukraine hit closer to home.

“This is very similar to when people were coming over here, so it’s almost like bringing it back 120 years ago to when people where settling in Saskatchewan,” Schmidt said. “You can connect a little more.”

The distillery donates proceeds from a line of vodka every month, but normally to a Saskatchewan based organization. Schmidt said they made the exception this month because it is really needed in Ukraine and there are many people in the province with family ties there.

“If Saskatchewan can help, I think that’s amazing."