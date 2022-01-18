iHeartRadio

Sask. by-election set for Feb. 15

A voter casts a ballot in the 2011 federal election in Toronto on May 2, 2011. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

The by-election in the Athabasca constituency has been set for Feb. 15

The seat has been vacant since August when Buckley Belanger resigned to run in the federal election.

La Loche mayor Georgina Jolibois is running for the NDP.

The Sask Party has former RCMP officer Jim Lemaigre on the ballot.

12