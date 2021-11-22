Sask. child care costs to drop by 50 per cent for many parents
Thanks to progress made on an agreement between the federal and Saskatchewan governments, the cost of licensed child care is expected to see a steep — and welcome — discount early next year for many families.
By February, parents and caregivers with children under the age of six in provincially licensed child care will be eligible for a grant that will range from $306 to $395 monthly depending on the age of the child and type of child care.
The money will be supplied directly to child care providers to reduce upfront costs for parents, according to a news release announcing the program.
The province estimates that on average, the grants will cut child care costs for parents by half.
Parents may also receive a refund for a portion of the child care fees they have paid going back to July 1, depending on their child's age, according to the provincial government.
The refunds will also be administered by the child care provider.
The grant program marks a significant step forward after the province and the federal government inked a preliminary child care deal in August.
The plan is part of the federal government's push to eventually bring the cost of child care down to $10 a day within five years.
