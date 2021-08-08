Sask. closing COVID-19 vaccine drive-thru clinics and appointment system

The Saskatchewan Health Authority’s COVID-19 vaccine drive-thru clinics and appointment-based system are closed as of Sunday as the province shifts its vaccination strategy to outreach.

COVID-19 shots will still be available across the province at walk-in and pop-up clinics, and by appointment at participating pharmacies.

The SHA said appointments booked online will still be available in small centres that don’t have access to a pharmacy.

The SHA’s 1-833-SASKVAX phone line has been closed; calls to the number will now be directed to HealthLine 811.

As of Saturday, health-care workers across the province have given 1,430,018 doses of COVID-19 vaccine since the start of the vaccination campaign.