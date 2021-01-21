The province is reminding residents of the importance of carbon monoxide (CO) safety after a recent incident in Saskatoon.

Dangerously high levels were detected inside a Saskatoon apartment building last week.

All residents were evacuated from their units. Nearly 50 people, including several children, received medical attention for high CO exposure.

Carbon monoxide has no smell, taste or colour and is produced whenever fuel, such as natural gas, is burned.

Low exposure can cause flu-like symptoms while continued exposure to high levels leads to unconsciousness, convulsions, brain damage, and can be fatal.

A $10 point-of-sale rebate which came into effect in November expires on Jan. 31. A list of participating retail locations can be found at www.saskenergy.com.

SaskEnergy says that important steps in the defense against CO poisoning include: