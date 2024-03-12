Sask. commercial driver charged after Highway 69 crash south of Sudbury, Ont.

A 59-year-old commercial driver from Saskatchewan has been charged after being seriously injured in a crash on Highway 69 south of Sudbury on the weekend.

Officers were called to the scene in Cox Township shortly after 10 a.m. March 9, Ontario Provincial Police said in a news release.

The driver of the commercial vehicle was taken to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

The Regina resident was charged with careless driving and failing to properly wear a seatbelt under the Provincial Offences Act as a result of the investigation, OPP said.

"The decision to wear a seat belt is a simple yet powerful one. It takes only a few seconds to buckle up, but those few seconds could mean the difference between life and death in a crash," police said.

"Let us all commit to making seat belt usage a non-negotiable part of our travel routine. Together, we can create safer roads and communities for everyone."

The highway was reduced to one lane for less than three hours following the crash.

Penalties for careless driving in Ontario include a fine ranging between $400 to $2,000, up to six months in jail, a possible two year licence suspension and/or an increase or cancellation of insurance.