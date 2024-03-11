Sask. commercial driver stopped speeding, watching a movie on his phone on northern Ont. highway
ollowing a traffic stop on a northern Ontario highway last week.
On March 3 shortly after noon, members of Thunder Bay Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) initially stopped a commercial motor vehicle for speeding on Highway 11/17 in Shuniah, Ont.
The tractor-trailer was “doing 119 km/h in a posted 90 km/h zone,” police said in a social media post.
“But that's not all – the driver was caught watching a movie on their phone while driving.”
The photo shared by the OPP shows the driver’s phone mounted on the truck’s windshield.
The police investigation uncovered other Highway Traffic Act infractions as well.
As a result of the investigation, the 30-year-old Regina resident faces charges of speeding, driving with a display screen visible to the driver, driving a commercial motor vehicle not equipped with a speed-limiting system, exceeding the maximum allowable 13 hours of driving time in a day along with other log-book infractions.
None of the allegations has been proven in court.
