Sask. community celebrates $5M upgrades to local school

A school in Clavet, Sask. is celebrating after a $5 million upgrade has wrapped up.

The renovations to the Clavet Composite School adds more space to the building, such as a mezzanine on the second story, a new washroom on the second floor, adding a lift to the second floor, creation of a fitness room and a new collaboration space and resource space, according to a Government of Saskatchewan news release.

The work also included renovations to the front entrance, main floor and second-floor commons area, new ceiling and lighting for elementary classrooms, and a new HVAC system, the release said.

Justice Minister Bronwyn Eyre attended the unveiling at the school on behalf of Education Minister Dustin Duncan.

"The upgrades will provide students and staff with a modern, accessible facility that will support their academic and personal growth for years to come,” Eyre said.

Prairie Spirit School Division board chair Bernie Howe thanked the government for the renovation.

"This project demonstrates our shared commitment to a safe, inclusive, and functional learning environment for the students in this dynamic and growing school community,” Howe said. “Along with the Clavet Composite School community, we are excited to celebrate the completion of this project."

The funding was part of the stimulus maintenance funding announced in June 2020 to be used for 15 schools across the province, the government said. They said all the school projects covered by the money will be finished by the end of the summer.