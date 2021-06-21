Sask. community fund to receive $4M to offset money lost due to casino closures

The Saskatchewan government is providing a $4 million grant to the Community Initiatives Fund (CIF) in order to make up for losses caused by the closure of of Casinos Regina and Moose Jaw during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The CIF, which draws its funding from the two casinos, helps fund community-based programs and services throughout the province.

"The Community Initiatives Fund has an immediate financial impact on individuals, families and their communities across the province," Parks, Culture and Sport Minister Laura Ross said in a news release.

"Allocating this funding will allow for many children and their families across Saskatchewan to enjoy an eventful summer as our province reopens.”

The two casinos reopened on Sunday.