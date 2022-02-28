Sask. company fined $80K for fatal workplace accident

A Saskatchewan company has been fined $80,000 as a result of a fatal workplace accident in November of 2020.

Jimlee Farms Ltd. pleaded guilty to contravening a clause of the regulations, which includes “being an employer, fail to provide an effective safeguard where a worker may contact a dangerous moving part of a machine, resulting in the death of a worker.”

The charges stemmed from an incident on Nov. 19, 2020, when a worker was found deceased in a power take off shaft at a work site near Summerberry, about 115 kilometres east of Regina.

The company was fined $57,143 and faced a surcharge of $22,857.