Sask. company fined $85,000 after worker falls into gravel trailer

Chupa Trucking & Excavating Ltd. pleaded guilty in Melfort Provincial Court on May 30 to violating one count under provincial health and safety regulations after a worker was hurt on the job.

The violation stemmed from a worksite incident that occurred on April 15, 2020 near Tisdale, according to the Ministry of Labour Relations and Workplace Safety.

A worker sustained serious injuries after falling into a closing gravel trailer dump gate, the ministry says.

The company was fined $85,000 for failing to provide information, instruction, training and supervision necessary to protect the health and safety of workers at work, resulting in the serious injury of a worker.