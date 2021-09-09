Sask. confirms 23rd COVID-19 death in 20-39 age group

Saskatchewan confirmed its 23rd COVID-19-related death in the 20-39 age group on Thursday.

The death was a person from the Saskatoon zone, according to data from the province’s COVID-19 dashboard. A total of 616 residents have died after testing positive for COVID-19.

The province also reported 286 new COVID-19 cases. Of the new cases, 245 are unvaccinated, 14 are partially vaccinated and 27 are fully vaccinated.

As of Thursday, 184 people are in hospital related to COVID-19, including 32 patients in intensive care.

The province’s seven day average of daily new cases is 364, or 30.2 per 100,000 population. The daily average is at the highest mark recorded throughout the pandemic – and has been rising steadily since the beginning of August.

The new cases are located in the Far North West (seven), Far North Central (four), Far North East (25), North West (19), North Central (46), North East (seven), Saskatoon (65), Central West (five), Central East (five), Regina (12), South West (11), South Central (6) and South East (25) zones. Another 49 cases are pending location information.

Saskatchewan’s active case count sits at 3,416. Saskatoon remains the province’s COVID-19 hotspot, with 972 cases currently considered active in the zone.

VACCINATIONS

Health care workers have administered 1,493,099 total doses of COVID-19 vaccines – up 2,293 from Wednesday’s data.

There are 704,188 residents fully vaccinated.

VARIANTS OF CONCERN

According to the government, a total of 12,461 COVID-19 cases have been identified as variants of concern. Of those cases, 10,296 have been whole genome sequenced; 7,123 are Alpha (B.1.1.7), 2,688 are Delta (B.1.617.2), 475 are Gamma (P.1), and 10 are Beta (B.1.351).