Sask. confirms 3 more ICU patients will be sent to Ont.

The Saskatchewan government has confirmed that three additional ICU patients will be transferred to Ontario over the next three days, bringing the number of patients sent out of province to nine.

The government said one patient will be transferred out of province on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Six ICU patients have been transferred to Ontario as of Thursday, according to the government. 

 

 

