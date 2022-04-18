Sask. confirms avian flu in poultry flocks

Cases of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) were confirmed in a Saskatchewan backyard flock in the R.M. of Moose Mountain and a commercial poultry flock in the R.M. of Loreburn, according to the Government of Saskatchewan.

“It wouldn’t be surprising to see additional cases,” said provincial Chief Veterinarian Officer, Dr. Stephanie Smith. “We do know there are a number of cases being detected in other provinces as well.”

The province said it is working with the poultry industry and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA), which is leading the disease response across the country. Biosecurity is the best tool for producers to protect birds from avian flu, according to the government.

“Biosecurity protocols include keeping wild birds away from poultry flocks and their food and water supply, limiting visitors and monitoring bird health,” the province said in a news release.

The government is encouraging small flock owners to confine birds indoors during wild bird migration. Producers are asked to contact their veterinarian if they have concerns about the health of their flock.

Risk of transmission to humans is low and the province said there is no risk to food safety. However, producers working with poultry suspected of being infected with avian flu should use protective clothing.

“Those at highest risk for transmission would be individuals in direct contact with infected birds,” Smith said. “If you have a suspicion of avian influenza, we suggest you connect with [CFIA] or your veterinarian and they can advise you from there.”

The province’s chief veterinary officer put an animal health control order in place to limit the co-mingling of poultry. The order prohibits the movement to and participation of birds in shows, auctions, agricultural fairs and other bird events, until May 14.