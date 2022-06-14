Sask. conservation officers investigating after 3 pronghorns killed, left 'to waste'
Saskatchewan conservation officers are investigating after three pronghorn antelope were found dead near Luseland.
A caller to the province's Turn in Poachers (TIP) hotline reported the animals had been shot and left dead in a field, according to SaskTIP.
Conservation officers determined the pronghorns had been shot with a small-calibre gun between the evenings of June 7 and June 8.
"Along with leaving the animals to waste, there is no open season on at this time for pronghorn," SaskTIP said in a social media post.
"The public's help is needed to solve this blatant resource abuse."
Anyone with information about the killings is asked to call the TIP hotline at 1-800-667-7561.
Callers can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000 if a tip helps conservation officers close the case.
