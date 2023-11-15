Sask. cooperative pioneer dies at 106 years old

A man who was instrumental in Saskatchewan’s cooperative movement died on Tuesday.

Harold Chapman had a hand in creating the Saskatoon Community Clinic and Station 20 West, was an accomplished author and was inducted into the Order of Canada in 2017 — when he was 100-years-old.

Chapman was presented with the 2019 Saskatoon Citizen of the Year by CTV Saskatoon.

At the time, Saskatoon Community Clinic director Lisa Clatney told CTV News that Chapman evoked a sense of awe.

"I remember sitting across from him and he shared his book with me, and a little bit about his life's story. I just sat there in awe of this individual. Thinking 'man, he has done so much' — to bring the community together working collaboratively and how when you work together with others you are at a much better position to meet the needs of the community," said Clatney.

Chapman told CTV News his lifetime commitment to the cooperative movement dates back to the struggles of the 1930s, growing up on a farm.

"In the area where I was raised, the boys did not get past Grade 8. These are the folks who organized cooperatives in the communities."

According to Chapman, one of his proudest achievements was the creation of the Co-operative College of Canada, a school aimed at educating directors and managers about the importance of cooperatives.

He died in his home on Tuesday. He was 106 years old.