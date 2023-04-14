Lack of succession planning could mean trouble for Sask. farms

The Canadian agriculture industry is expected to see a shortage of farmers in the next decade, according to a report by RBC.

The shortfall comes at a sensitive time with the need for increased food production to feed the growing population, while leaving fewer emissions to hit climate action targets.

More than a third of farm operators are planning to retire in the next 10 years, leading to one of the biggest labour and leadership transitions in Canadian history, according to the report.

Dr. Angela Bedard-Haughn is the dean of the College of Agriculture at the University of Saskatchewan. She said new people are getting into the industry and operations are expanding.

"Now with the digital agriculture tools that are available to us, those larger farms have more potential than ever before to continue to be sustainable,” Bedard-Haughn told CTV News.

The report said 66 per cent of producers do not have a succession plan in place.

In a statement to CTV News, a spokesperson with the Government of Saskatchewan said 94 per cent of Saskatchewan farms are family-run businesses.

“Every farm operation is unique, and succession ownership may not always be the desired option in every situation. However, there are various third-party services available for developing succession plans for farms and families and assisting with farm transition,” the statement said.

Tim Oleksyn is a cattle producer in the Prince Albert area who is in the process of retiring. He is working with his brothers to develop an exit strategy.

“We’re making room for a niece and her husband to enter the operation and partnership with my two brothers,” Oleksyn told CTV News.

He said many people are hesitant to join the industry due to the high costs and risk factors. However, young farmers have the advantage of advancements in technology simplifying tasks.

The report concluded the short-term solution is accepting 30,000 permanent immigrants over the next decade to establish their own farms or take over existing ones. While the long-term goal is to support local farmers and invest in research to enhance automation to offset a shortage of operators.