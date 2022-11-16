Sask. country artist Jess Moskaluke reaches 100M streams

Saskatchewan country music artist Jess Moskaluke’s songs have been streamed more than 100 million times.

Moskaluke, who is originally from Langenburg, Sask. was presented with a plaque by her team during a show at Casino Regina on Monday to recognize the accomplishment.

“To put that into context, it would take one person 208,334 days or just under 571 years to listen to that much music,” Moskaluke said in a Facebook post.

“Thank you to anyone who’s ever added me to a playlist.”

Throughout her career, Moskaluke has won a JUNO award for country album of the year in 2017 and was also awarded a CCMA in 2018 for album of the year.