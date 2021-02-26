Saskatchewan country music artist Tenille Arts has been nominated for the New Female Artist of the Year award by the Academy of Country Music (ACM).

Arts is up against Ingrid Andress, Gabby Barrett, Mickey Guyton and Caylee Hammack for the award.

Hats off to the 56th #ACMawards New Female Artist of the Year Nominees: @IngridAndress, @TenilleArts, @GabbyBarrett_, @MickeyGuyton, and @Cayleehammack! �� pic.twitter.com/FIsig1M454

Arts reacted to the news on Friday morning, in a tweet.

OMGOMGOMGOMGOMGOMGOMG ���� https://t.co/rFcwqfV2gd

The Weyburn-born singer-songwriter released her second album "Love Heartbreak and Everything in Between" in January 2020.

The ACM awards will be handed out on Apr. 18.