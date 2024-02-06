Sask. couple opens restaurant in Mexico

Derek and Janet Smith needed a change after their kids went off to university and they became empty nesters.

The Smith’s spent time travelling to Puerto Vallarta, Mexico and fell in love with the people and the culture.

“When Jane and I first started coming to Puerto Vallarta by ourselves it was just a different vibe and culture,” Smith said.

He says when they heard there was an opportunity to take over No Se Nada Bar and Restaurant, they knew it was one they couldn’t pass up.

“Janet and I have always been people who push the record and take a few risks,” Smith said.

Smith says customers can expect a twist between Canadian and Mexican style dishes when visiting No Se Nada, but when it comes to picking a favourite, it can be hard to choose just one.

He said it’s the support from their family and friends back home in Prince Albert that has made the transition into this new adventure go smoothly.

“Just takes a little bit of planning, a little bit of support and a lot of working together,” Smith said.

The couple says they will continue to share beautiful food with visitors from home and new friends they have met along the way.