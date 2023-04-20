Sask. couple says RCMP not doing enough about theft from their acreage

A Prince Albert couple says they feel their rural property has become a target for thieves and the RCMP is not doing enough about it.

On March 15, Tami Lutz says she was in the Caribbean with her husband on vacation when they got a message from SaskTel SecureTek saying there’s been a break-in at their acreage just outside of Prince Albert.

They felt panicked and stuck, and Lutz says they were having a hard time connecting to the security system to figure out what’s going on.

“We’re in the Caribbean. We have horrible Wi-Fi. We can’t load anything from the security system yet, so we need to send someone out to check.”

They called the RCMP and then called a friend to go check the property, warning them to wait at the gate for the police in case the burglars were still there.

“She was there for 45 minutes before the RCMP showed up,” Lutz said.

The RCMP disputes this. A spokesperson told CTV News that Prince Albert RCMP received a report of the break-in at 8:59, and the officer arrived 13 minutes later.

On arrival, they saw the locked metal gate at the entrance to the driveway appeared to have been rammed by a truck, and the thieves used a pry bar to get into a shop on the property.

They rifled through everything in the shop and took off with Lutz’s tow truck with a 30-foot deck and two motorbikes, Lutz says.

According to Lutz, one of the bikes had a GPS tag on it, and when their friend pointed out to the officer they could see what direction the thieves were moving in, she says the officer laughed and told her, ‘We don’t chase people.’

In a statement, the RCMP said they could not discuss details of the encounter.

“To protect the privacy of victims and those who share tips with police, we don’t provide specifics about information received during investigations,” the RCMP said.

“However, generally speaking, investigators follow up on all information received during the course of an investigation and proceed as evidence guides them.”

Later that day, the truck and motorcycles were recovered from a property in the RM of Duck Lake, the RCMP said.

Two days later, police arrested and charged 32-year-old Cody Wiegers-McDougald in connection with the break-in and thefts.

Lutz says the owner of the property faced no charges because he said he had no clue they were stolen when Wiegers-McDougald, an old family friend, asked him to store the items there.

There were at least two others involved with the break-in who are still at large, Lutz says. They could see them on camera, but Wiegers-McDougald was easiest to identify because he stared directly at the camera for a period.

Lutz has further questions about how her vehicles ended up on someone else’s property, but with little more than rumours to go on, the RCMP aren’t acting.

With others still at large, she’s concerned her acreage is now a target.

“Do you not go on vacation in the future because you’re so worried in the future? We can’t protect our stuff 24/7,” Lutz said.

The RCMP is asking anyone with information about the thefts to call the Prince Albert detachment or Crime Stoppers.