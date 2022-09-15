Sask. couple will tackle debt, take Calgary trip after $250,000 lotto win

A Buffalo Narrows couple is $250,000 wealthier after an instant ticket win.

Regina Thunderchild and Terrence Chartier purchased their winning Crossword Luxury Edition ticket at the Lake Country Co-op in Bg River on Aug. 25, according to a Sask Lotteries news release.

When they returned home Thunderchild scratched the ticket, revealing 11 words and started jumping in excitement, the news release said.

“I almost gave Terrence a heart attack,” Thunderchild said in the news release.

Chartier said he waited until the ticket was validated before truly celebrating.

"I’ve been pranked before,” Chartier said.

The couple told Sask Lotteries the win will pay off their debts and help them do some travelling.

“We’re going to Calgary for sure, and we’ll do some other travelling,” Thunderchild said.

“I never thought I’d win this much,” she said.