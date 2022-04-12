Sask. couple wins $1 million on lottery ticket

A couple from Grenfell, Sask. won $1 million on a Western Max lottery ticket.

Donna and Alvin Bohn purchased the winning ticket for the March 29 draw at Get It On The Way located at 6887 Rochdale Blvd. in Regina.

Donna said she heard a winning ticket was purchased in Regina, but did not expect it to be theirs.

“I saw that a winner was in Regina – but it didn’t click that I had even picked up a ticket,” she said in a Sask Lotteries news release. “I thought ‘I’m never going to win’ – but decided to check my tickets like usual before Alvin came home.’”

The couple said they plan on using the money to finish rebuilding their house after a fire.

“I never thought I’d be so jittery,” Alvin said. “I don’t know how often we talked about what we would do if we won, but we didn’t expect it to happen."

The winning numbers were 13, 14, 24, 26, 27, 31, and 47.