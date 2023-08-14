Sask. couple wins $100,000 in Lotto Max draw

A Crystal Springs woman decided to check her lottery tickets while getting gas and discovered a financial windfall was in store for her family.

According to a Sask. Lotteries news release, Angela Harding bought the lucky Lotto Max ticket at the 15th Street Save-On-Foods location in Prince Albert.

After learning she won a $100,000 in the Extra draw, Harding texted her husband and told him to call immediately.

“I think 'holy moly' were the first words to come out of my mouth, then a few other words that I won’t repeat here,” her husband Gordon said in the news release.

The couple says they're going to take some time deciding what to do with the money.

Angela's winning ticket matched the last six digits of the EXTRA number drawn on June 16: 2-2-4-1-3-7-6.