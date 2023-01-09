Sask. couples return home after Sinaloa cartel violence interrupts trip

Two couples from Spiritwood have returned home from Mexico after having their trip interrupted by cartel violence.

The couples were caught in Mazatlan where violence erupted over the arrest of a major drug lord.

"It was a Portuguese airplane that came and picked us up. So kind of a rescue flight as you would say," said Jason Gaboury.

Gaboury, his partner and the other couple were supposed to leave on Friday but had their flights cancelled.

Their flight departed the Mexican city on Saturday and landed just before midnight. The couples then drove from Edmonton and arrived in Spiritwood around 3:30 am on Sunday.

During their way to the airport they did see a military presence on the highway.

"Not sure if that was coincidental or part of making sure the tourists got to the airport safe or not," said Gaboury.

According to the Gaboury, there was also a military aircraft there.

For Gaboury, he was never worried, believing his group's safety was never at risk.

"It is in the back of your mind that this is going on not that far away," he said.

"Once we were up in the air and we've been flying for an hour, and you're pretty much guaranteed that you're out of Mexico, and you can start seeing some of the landscape in the US. Yeah, it was relieving."

Gaboury says he has no concerns over the resort he stayed at and he would travel back to the city again.